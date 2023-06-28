PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps hoped to find consistency as they began the second half of the Midwest League season.

The Whitecaps didn’t display that on Wednesday night, in a 9-6 extra-inning loss to the Dayton Dragons in front of a crowd of nearly 5,000 at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan, which dropped to 2-2 in the second half and 34-35 overall, squandered a four-run lead before rallying to tie the game.

The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure the win.

“Tough,” said Whitecaps’ second baseman and first-round pick Jace Jung, who went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two walks.

“Our pitching staff didn’t do it, but we have to outscore them at the end of the day,” said Jung. “We had a chance in the bottom of the ninth to end it, but we didn’t get the job done so you reflect on the game and we can point fingers all we want, but you have to go out there and try to win the game.”

The Whitecaps led 5-1 after five innings as they scored three runs in the second inning.

Starter Williander Moreno struck out five and allowed only one run in five strong innings of work.

“Great job by Moreno,” Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena said. “He went out there and gave us exactly what we needed. He shut down a very good offense and he was mixing it up. He was using all of his pitches and did a tremendous job with the game plan and executing it.”

After Moreno left the game, the Dragons rallied off reliever Elvis Alvardo with a five-run sixth inning to grab the lead.

The Whitecaps tied it in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Dillon Paulson.

“We had a shot, but our offense didn’t come through, so we have to go back to our game plan tomorrow,” Jung said. “Try to come out with good energy and try to get on top early and continue it through the rest of the game.”

The Whitecaps finished with seven hits.

“We felt pretty good about our guys offensively,” Pena said. “ They went out there and put us in a good position to win the game. We couldn’t finish it.”

The Whitecaps went 32-33 in the first half as Great Lakes won the first half with a record 45 wins.

Pena hopes to stay in the hunt in the second half with the help of a recent slew of players called up from Lakeland.

“We just want to make sure the guys that we got from Lakeland go out and showcase their talent,” Pena said. “We want to make sure we get those guys at bats and we continue to give guys innings and for them to develop. That’s our goal, but at the same time we want to make sure we put ourselves in a good position to win ball games.”

“It’s a pretty good race in our division and the teams are very similar,” he added. “We do have a pretty good offense and it continues to be one of the best in the league.”