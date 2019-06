PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —West Michigan Whitecaps lost to the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Harry Potter night on Friday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Whitecaps starter Robbie Welhaf made one mistake, a pitch to Pabel Manzanero that looked like a pop fly but cleared the left field fence.

==Watch game highlights above.==

After scoring 15 runs last night, the Whitecaps blanked by the Dragons.

Whitecaps will face Lake County at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

