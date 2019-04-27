West Michigan Whitecaps

West Michigan Whitecaps fall to Captains

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 11:44 PM EDT

West Michigan Whitecaps fall to Captains

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake County Captains defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-5 Friday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Watch highlights above.

Whitecaps will face the Captains again 4 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

West Michigan Whitecaps

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


