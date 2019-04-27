West Michigan Whitecaps fall to Captains
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake County Captains defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-5 Friday at Fifth Third Ballpark.
Whitecaps will face the Captains again 4 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark.
