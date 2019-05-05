West Michigan Whitecaps defeat Burlington Bees
BURLINGTON, IOWA (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps defeated the Burlington Bees Saturday with a 6-5 score in Iowa.
The Whitecaps will face the Bees again at 3 p.m. Sunday in Iowa.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
