West Michigan Whitecaps’ ballpark renamed for LMCU

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The home of the West Michigan Whitecaps has a new name.

It is now LMCU Ballpark, with naming rights for the stadium included in a 10-year partnership that the Whitecaps have signed with Lake Michigan Credit Union.

The Whitecaps announced the new relationship Tuesday. It did not release information about how much LMCU is paying to put its name on the ballpark along West River Drive in Comstock Park.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Whitecaps, thereby linking two well-known and well-respected organizations, and we are excited about supporting a beloved West Michigan institution and favorite West Michigan community entertainment destination,” LMCU President and CEO Sandra Jelinski said in a statement. “The positive impact the Whitecaps have on our community is something that I have admired for the last 27 years, certainly from a business perspective but also as a longstanding member of the community. We value the ongoing success of the Whitecaps as a premier entertainment and community-focused organization and are exceptionally pleased to partner with them for all of their banking needs. From one homegrown organization to another, we see this as a perfect fit for both of our teams, and we are excited about the future opportunities this partnership holds.”

“I am confident the Whitecaps could not have found a better fit for this franchise-defining partnership moving into the future, than with Lake Michigan Credit Union,” West Michigan Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin said. “First and foremost, LMCU and the Whitecaps share a very important core value, a passion for improving the West Michigan community. They are a truly local customer- and community-focused organization that has built their brand on service, growth, and helping businesses and families thrive. While we are excited for the future, we are also very thankful for our past as the naming rights for our ballpark have been with Fifth Third Bank since day one. I want to thank them for our long partnership and their continued commitment to the Whitecaps organization and this community. I am so excited for our fans, their members, and the combined community impact this new partnership with LMCU will deliver not only in 2021, but also well into the future. We are all looking forward to celebrating a new chapter of Whitecaps Baseball at LMCU Ballpark this season.”

Fifth Third Bank, the namesake of the park for 27 seasons, said Tuesday that it held “the Whitecaps owners and management team in the highest regard, and we wish them tremendous success.”

“We’ve had a great run with the Whitecaps, and our commitment to this community remains strong. This will allow us to pursue new projects that enhance the quality of life in West Michigan and help the region thrive,” Fifth Third Regional President Tom Welch said in a statement. “We will still be some of the biggest fans in the stands. The Whitecaps are a true asset to our community. Continuing to support them is important to us. That’s what longtime partners do.”

Fifth Third will keep offering season tickets for purchase and hosting an event with cancer survivors and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital patients.

The Whitecaps said they’ll release their 2021 season schedule soon, which will include the plan for promotional days.