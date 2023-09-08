GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps still have a chance at the playoffs even after losing Thursday night against the Great Lakes Loons.

The Whitecaps have three more games on the schedule against the Loons, the team that has already clinched the first playoff spot in the Midwest League’s Eastern Division.

The Whitecaps are fighting with the Fort Wayne Tin Caps for that second spot.

Both teams have three games left to play, so the Whitecaps need to win one more game than the Tin Caps to enter the postseason.

“We just got to win. We got to get that one spot where we’re ahead of Fort Wayne, but we just have to win. It’s kind of the thing, just take care of business and just then scoreboard watch,” Jim Jarecki, Whitecaps vice president and general manager, said.

The Whitecaps are five-time Midwest champions. The last time they won the title was in 2015. The team hasn’t made a playoff appearance since 2019.

There are still tickets available for the game on Sept. 8 which will celebrate the Hispanic and Latino culture. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Brayan Peña bobblehead. Plus, all fans in attendance will receive a coupon for free Cosmik Fries at HopCat.

There will be post-game fireworks after the game on Sept. 9. The game on Sept. 10 is sold out.

If the Whitecaps make it to the playoffs the first game will be at LMCU Ballpark against the Loons on Sept. 12.