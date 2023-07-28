PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull was happy to be back on a mound Tuesday evening.

He threw two scoreless innings for the West Michigan Whitecaps with one strikeout.

With a second rehab start scheduled for Sunday, progress is all Turnbull can think about.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time right now in (West Michigan),” Turnbull said. “I’m excited for Sunday with another chance to pitch.”

For Turnbull, the last few years have been full of injuries and setbacks. Shortly affter throwing a no-hitter against Seattle in 2021, Turnbull learned he needed ‘Tommy John’ surgery to fix a ligament in his elbow and would miss all of the 2022 campaign. He started this season in the Tigers rotation but has been sidelined since May 7 with a neck injury.

The 30-year-old starter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo, but it became apparent his injury was much more than a minor tweak. He compiled a 7.26 ERA over 31 innings, adding 24 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Needless to say, he needed to get healthy before he could pitch again.

“It’s definitely really frustrating,” Turnbull said. “I don’t want to dwell on injuries too much. I want to get back to having fun playing baseball again and get back to where I was before (the injuries).”

On Tuesday, Turnbull touched 94 mph on his fastball, showing he is getting back to form. He allowed two hits but didn’t walk a batter, hoping he can keep that command going as he progresses back toward Detroit.

In his five years in and out of the big leagues, Turnbull has seen his numbers take highs and lows. He has a 12-29 record over five seasons with a 4.55 ERA at the MLB level, with 280 strikeouts over 302.1 innings of work.

While improving those numbers in his eventual return to the Tigers is obviously important to Turnbull, staying healthy is what’s on his mind right now.

He also claimed the trade deadline this week isn’t at the front of his mind, even with starting pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen being two of the hottest targets at the position. Turnbull just wants to control what he can.

“You don’t want to worry about (the trade deadline) too much,” Turnbull said. “You never know what could happen, you just have to keep yourself ready for whatever comes.

“I’m just trying to get back out on the field, be healthy and show I can pitch and see where it goes from there.”