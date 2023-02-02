GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Whitecaps have traded in their white uniforms for black ties for their annual Winter Gala Thursday evening.

The team’s manager and former catcher for the Detroit Tigers, Brayan Pena, says he’s excited for what’s to come. This spring marks his third season with the team.

“I mean, every year is different. It’s one of those things where I really want to take advantage of a chance to work with new players … new coaches, but I embrace the challenge, you know? I really do. I’m really happy and excited for this opportunity,” said Pena.

The team’s manager said he can’t wait to get back out on the field and expects a special year. His main goal is winning the World Series.

“We really want to win the World Series. We have an opportunity right now to continue to help our players to get to that point,” said Pena.

Taking it to the next level means working hard and having fun.

“We want our players to have fun, we want our players to get better, we want our players to enjoy it and believe and trust the process,” said Pena.