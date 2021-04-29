Top pick Torkelson to headline Whitecaps 21 roster

In this Feb. 18, 2020 photo Arizona State infielder Spencer Torkelson makes a play during an NCAA college baseball game in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced Thursday the official 2021 roster.

For the first time in franchise history, the Whitecaps will feature a player who was selected first overall in the MLB draft — infielder Spencer Torkelson.

The official 2021 roster of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Torkelson, who played at Arizona State University, was selected first overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2020 MLB draft. The Whitecaps say Torkelson is ranked as the Tigers’ top prospect and the No. 3 overall prospect.

The Whitecap season opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. The home opener will be held on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:45 p.m. against the Great Lakes Loon.

A limited number of individual game tickets are available online. There are only about 100 to 200 tickets available per game, depending on the day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating this season will be limited to 20% capacity and grouped into pods of four to six people around the ballpark. When combining seating in the suites, stands and on the lawn, that amounts to space for about 2,000 fans. Masks will be required when fans aren’t in their seats.