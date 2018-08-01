Tigers, Whitecaps extend development contract

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens warms up before batting at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park on July 30, 2018. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers and West Michigan Whitecaps have agreed to a two-year extension of the contract that brings prospects to Fifth Third Ballpark.

The teams announced Wednesday they will maintain their player development contract through 2022.

"The Whitecaps have provided our Tigers minor leaguers with a top-notch environment for the past 22 seasons, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship into an exciting future for the organization," Tigers Vice President of Player Development Dave Littlefield said in a statement.

The Whitecaps have been the Tigers' Class A Midwest-league affiliate since 1997. In 2015, they extended their player development contract to through the 2020 season.

