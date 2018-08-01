West Michigan Whitecaps

Tigers, Whitecaps extend development contract

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 03:37 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 03:38 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers and West Michigan Whitecaps have agreed to a two-year extension of the contract that brings prospects to Fifth Third Ballpark.  

The teams announced Wednesday they will maintain their player development contract through 2022.

"The Whitecaps have provided our Tigers minor leaguers with a top-notch environment for the past 22 seasons, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship into an exciting future for the organization," Tigers Vice President of Player Development Dave Littlefield said in a statement.

The Whitecaps have been the Tigers' Class A Midwest-league affiliate since 1997. In 2015, they extended their player development contract to through the 2020 season.

-----

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018