The force is with the Whitecaps in win

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Parker Meadows homered and the West Michigan Whitecaps scored seven unanswered runs on Star Wars night to earn a 7-3 victory over Lake County Saturday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Meadows home run was a solo shot coming in the third inning. It was West Michigan’s first run of the game and ignited a rally that saw the Caps score runs in each of the next four innings.

The Whitecaps took the lead for good in the fifth inning scoring three runs. Wenceel Perez and Chris Proctor each had run-scoring hits that allowed West Michigan to take the lead.

The Whitecaps are back in action Sunday at 6 pm playing host to Lake County again.

