Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler promoted to AA Erie

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but two of the Detroit Tigers’ top prospects are on their way up. Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler have been promoted by the Tigers from High-A West Michigan to AA Erie.

The two young sluggers will join Riley Greene, and Erie will boast a lineup that contains the top three hitting prospects in Detroit’s farm system.

Torkelson and Dingler were on a tear recently for the Whitecaps, helping lead West Michigan to their current standing of second place in the High-A Central’s East Division.

Torkelson finishes his time in West Michigan hitting .312 with five home runs and 28 RBIs.

Dingler was equally as impressive at the plate for the Whitecaps, slugging .287 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.