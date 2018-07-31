Roger Clemens in W. MI to watch son play for Whitecaps Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roger Clemens speaks to the media before a July 31, 2018 game at Fifth Third Ballpark in Plainfield Township, Mich. [ + - ] Video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Roger Clemens isn’t just happy to watch his sons Kody and Kacy Clemens play Major League Baseball, he’s happy to play the role of a dad and watch them play in person.

The seven-time Cy Young winner and two-time World Series Champion is in West Michigan to watch Kody Clemens play for the Whitecaps at Fifth Third Ballpark. He said he enjoys getting the chance to work with them on their game here and there.

“I love it that the boys are chasing their dreams,” Roger Clemens said. “I enjoy working with the boys when I come in town. I tell them when I come in town there is no reason for them to take batting practice (from me), I think they want to see if I can still do it or something. I tell them a glass of red wine is probably just as good as me getting out there for an hour trying to throw.”

Before the game against South Bend Tuesday night, Kody Clemens took pitches from his dad for batting practice.

Off the field, Roger Clemens said he always is open to taking questions from his sons and their teammates.

“If we are at lunch or something and one of the guys asks me a pointed question, I’ll give them a pointed answer,” Roger Clemens said. “Other than that, I just stay as a parent and let them handle it. They are grown men, they got a pretty good idea with a professional coaching staff, heck they are professional now.

“This is (Kody’s) second family now, he will be with them more than us. He will have to get used to that.”

Kody Clemens has been hot at the dish recently. Over his last 10 contests, he has hit .333 (12-for-36) with eight RBIs and two home runs. On the season, Clemens has bumped his average up to .278 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 27 games.

“I can feel myself getting into a groove of playing every single day,” Kody Clemens said. “There was (a time) earlier in the year when I got here that I had to find a routine. I’ve kind of found one with getting my body recovered and stuff like that. People don’t see what you have to do in the training room and I’m learning what it takes. I’m getting more comfortable.”

Roger Clemens agrees with his son that his recent success hitting is coming from a confidence boost.

“Kody has always been a good hitter and hard worker,” he said. “I think he really took note when I said ‘You’re not going to be great all of the time, just keep your peaks and valleys not too low or too high. I think he really likes it (in West Michigan) but I told him don’t get too used to it because these are very nice crowds. It’s pretty special.”

Roger Clemens was arguably one of the best pitchers to play the game. He played major league baseball for 24 years, 13 of them with Boston. He won back-to-back World Series titles with the New York Yankees in 1999 and 2000. Before that, he spent two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he won the pitching triple crown, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts twice.

The 11-time All Star had an overall record of 354-184 with a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts.

He said while his advice does help all his sons out, for Kody Clemens specifically, being the youngest played an advantage by gaining brotherly advice.

“I think all of his brothers playing sports definitely helped him out,” Roger Clemens said. “It’s not for everybody, you might work your way up and decide it’s not for you. Kody is in communications school (at Texas) and I think is going to try and go back and finish up when he is done.”

The No. 2 jersey was what Kody Clemens wore with the Longhorns, but he was given No. 21 at West Michigan — his father’s number in Boston. Roger Clemens said it is cool to him because it was a good number to him.

“He didn’t pick it, he’d probably rather be No. 2 to be honest,” Roger Clemens said. “He will look good in No. 21, he will look good in No. 2. My Yogism is ‘I’m not superstitious, I think they are all bad luck.’”

As of 2015, Roger Clemens was named the third special assistant to the general manager for the Houston Astros. He also runs the Roger Clemens Foundation, which entirely dedicated to helping children with golf tournaments, silent auctions and other events.

He said he still loves being involved in the game and it was great to see former Detroit Tiger Justin Verlander come over to help earn the 2017 World Series Championship in Houston.

“It was fantastic and I told Verlander he would feel real comfortable in the clubhouse if he chose to come to Houston, but they had a plan and stuck with it,” Roger Clemens said. “They went through a few seasons of losing 100 games. They will be right there in the mix for a long time if they keep their health like anybody else.”

As for his chances at the Hall of Fame, Roger Clemens said he would love to get in but doesn’t worry about those types of accomplishments. As far as he’s concerned, current Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish and other players deserve that recognition as well.

“I’ve said it a million times, my situation is great and if it happens great,” Roger Clemens said. “Thumbs up, it’s not going to change my life one way or the other. The award is a thump your chest kind of deal. I’ve had teammates like Lance Parrish who won’t get that recognition but are a hall of famer to me because they helped me on my journey through staying in the big leagues.”