Riley Greene makes Whitecaps debut

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Riley Greene made an impressive debut Thursday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

While the West Michigan Whitecaps lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods with a 9-6 final score, the Detroit Tigers first-round pick showed he could play.

Highlights include going 2-4 with an inside the park HR, making a great catch and 2 RBI.

“I’m excited to get started and to try and get some wins with this team,” Greene said before the game.

When asked if he expected to be promoted so quickly, Greene gave a humble response.

“I just play my hardest every day. I have no control over what they do,” Greene said. “I play my hardest every day and they’ll make the calls.”

Whitecaps face Bowling Green again starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

