Riley Greene added to W MI Whitecaps’ roster

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Whitecaps announced Riley Greene from Connecticut was added to the team’s roster.

Greene was the Detroit Tigers’ first-round pick in this year’s draft.

According to a release, Greene is the first Whitecaps player to join the roster who was born after the turn of the millennium, being born Sept. 28, 2000.

The 18-year-old dominated the Gulf Coast League by hitting .351 with a .442 on-base percentage, the release stated.

Greene is expected to be in the starting lineup for Whitecaps on Thursday night against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

The Whitecaps have 13 home games left on the schedule.

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps