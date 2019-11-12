Pena announced as new Whitecaps manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After two seasons in West Michigan, the Whitecaps’ manager is moving to Detroit.

Lance Parrish will become a special assistant to Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, the organization announced Tuesday.

“He’ll be traveling around the Minor Leagues helping the staff on the field, helping with evaluations, similar to (fellow 1984 World Series team member Alan Trammell), very similar to (1984 teammate Kirk Gibson) as well,” Avila explained Parrish’s new role in a statement.

Taking over for Parrish to lead the Whitecaps will be former Detroit catcher Brayan Pena. Pena comes to West Michigan from the Connecticut Tigers, who he led to a Gulf Coast League title in 2018.

“He’s a high-energy guy, very positive, communicates really well with the players,” Avila stated. “Players take to him real well, and the players perform for him. We like that aspect for him.”

Former Tigers Minor League catcher and bullpen coach John Murrian will be the Whitecaps’ hitting coach.

The Whitecaps open the season April 9 at home at Fifth Third Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts.