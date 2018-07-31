'Old-school': Behind the Whitecaps' scoreboard Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. West Michigan Whitecaps manual scoreboard operator Jeff Cortright. (July 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. West Michigan Whitecaps manual scoreboard operator Jeff Cortright. (July 2018) [ + - ] Video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jeff Cortright's job is probably the loneliest at Fifth Third Ballpark, but he loves it.

"They said, 'Just give it one game.' And as soon as I got out there, I fell in love," Cortright, the West Michigan Whitecaps manual scoreboard operator, recalled. "It's the best spot to watch a game, in my opinion."

His affection for baseball was instilled in him a long time ago.

"I grew up with my grandfather listening to (longtime Detroit Tigers play-by-play man) Ernie Harwell," Cortright said. "He had cancer at the time, so I'd come home from school and we'd listen to the ballgames on the radio. So I really became a fan of the radio calls and of baseball in general."

These days, Cortright changes the numbers of runs, hits and errors on the manual scoreboard for the Whitecaps while watching the game. He also listens to Tigers' games on the radio and updates the score on the manual scoreboard.

"It makes me feel like he's here with me sometimes," Cortright said, "which is always nice."

Fifth Third Ballpark has a large electronic scoreboard, but in the name of tradition, it also has a manual scoreboard past left field. During games, Cortright can be found behind it, poking his head through a cutout to watch the game.

"It is definitely one of the best seats in the house to watch a game," he said.

He said the view is almost as good as his late grandfather's.

"It's close to the field, so you get a really good view of the field and the players," Cortright said. "You can interact with some of the fans still as an employee, which is good."

It's a chance for him to join in an old tradition from his grandfather's era.

"It's that's old-school mentality, that old-school philosophy of baseball and in its most rudimentary sense," he said.

On the rare occasions Cortright does feel alone or gets distracted, someone reminds him he's not.

"There was actually a home run ball that hit this plate here," he said, pointing to one of the metal numbers that goes into the scoreboard slots. "And it popped the rivets right on the rail that holds it and knocked the whole rail right on the ground. And I was changing the Tigers score, didn't even know the ball was coming at the scoreboard. I almost had to change my pants that night. It was loud, it was obnoxious."

The story would have made his grandfather laugh.