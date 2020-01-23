Morris headlines Whitecaps Winter Banquet

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps hosted their 26th annual Winter Banquet Thursday, drawing Detroit Tigers and other big names in baseball to town.

Hall of Famers Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, both members of the Tigers team that clinched the 1984 World Series title, were on hand for the event at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park near Grand Rapids. Morris was on deck to deliver the keynote address.

“It’s that time of year that we can start thinking about baseball again,” he said. “Holidays are behind us, we’re kind of in that grunge time of winter that nothing seems to be all that exciting, but it gives us hope that there’s going to be green grass again and we can talk about the game that we love.”

He promised to share a few fun stories from his years in baseball.

It was the first big outing for the Whitecaps’ new manager, Brayan Pena, who’s taking over for Lance Parrish (also on that 1984 team) as Parrish moves to Detroit.

The banquet benefits the Whitecaps Community Foundation, which among other things sponsors inner city youth baseball and softball programs.

Earlier in the day, visiting Tigers, alongside members of the Grand Rapids Griffins, met with about 100 kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs.