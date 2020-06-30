Minor League Baseball’s season canceled

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials announced Tuesday the Minor League Baseball’s 2020 season is canceled.

Major League Baseball told the MiLB it would not be providing players for its affiliates.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner in a news release. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The minor league began back in 1901.

The West Michigan Whitecaps will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to talk about the decision.