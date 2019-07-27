Meadows family makes trip to West Michigan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The parents of Whitecaps outfielder Parker Meadows are in West Michigan this week to watch their son play at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Kenny and Staci Meadows live in Georgia and have two sons playing professional baseball.

Parker, a second-round pick of the Detroit Tigers, plays for the Whitecaps. His older brother, Austin plays for the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s so overwhelming. We’re just so thankful and we feel so blessed,” Staci said. “There’s so much talent out there and for them to get this far, we’re truly blessed and they know how blessed they are.”

On Friday, parents were watching Austin play on Kenny’s phone while they were enjoying a game at Fifth Third Ballpark.

“When they play at the same time, that’s the hardest part because you’ve got a laptop and you’ve got a TV,” Kenny said. “You’re juggling back and forth, especially when they come up to bat at the same time.”