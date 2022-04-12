PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Parker Meadows got a phone call last week that was almost too good to be true. Just days before the start of the season, the Whitecaps outfielder got a call from his older brother Austin, who is entering his fifth year in the MLB. He thought it was a joke when he heard Austin was getting traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Detroit Tigers.

“I didn’t believe him at first, and it still hasn’t really hit me yet,” said Parker Meadows. “I still really don’t know what to say about it, it’s awesome, it really is. It’s going to be cool to see him play for the Tigers and the same organization as me.”

“I’m excited, it crazy how that all happens full circle, you got the Meadows brothers playing for the Tigers, so it’s pretty surreal,” said Austin Meadows after arriving in Detroit.

Parker and Austin Meadows are four years apart in age, and they’ve never played on the same team together — not even in high school. That could change if Parker Meadows makes the climb to the big leagues. He’s entering his third year at the High-A level.

“Obviously, that would be awesome, I never had the opportunity to share the field with him on the same team,” says Parker Meadows. “It adds a little motivation for sure.”

Parker Meadows has already hit two home runs this season, including one from their season opener on the road. It came hours after Austin Meadows hit a triple at Comerica Park that led to a Tigers walk-off win on opening day.

“It’s special for sure, to be a part of the team, contribute to the team,” said Austin Meadows after the win. “Hopefully in for the long haul, and I’m looking forward to creating memories with these guys.”

“I think he’s going to be really good for the Tigers, and I told him I’m excited for him,” said Parker Meadows. “It’s going to be really fun to watch him.”

Austin Meadows has already made a name for himself in the majors, as a 2019 All-Star with the Rays. Meanwhile, Parker Meadows is still on the Tigers’ list of Top-20 prospects and is looking to make the climb to the big leagues. If he can make Tigers’ roster, they’ll be the first pair of brothers to play for the team since the ’50s.