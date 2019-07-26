Lugnuts hold Whitecaps scoreless to win

West Michigan Whitecaps

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps wanted a third consecutive win Thursday, which would have matched their longest winning streak of the season, but the Lansing Lugnuts kept that from happening.

The Lugnuts blanked the Whitecaps 8-0.

It was Chuck Norris Night at Fifth Third Ballpark Thursday. The first 1,000 fans in the park got a Chuck Norris bobblehead.

The Whitecaps are in the middle of a homestand. They next play the Lugnuts again for My Little Pony FANomenal Friday.

