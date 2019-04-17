Lugnuts complete 3-game sweep of Whitecaps Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a disappointing homestand for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Lansing Lugnuts completed a three-game sweep of the Whitecaps at Fifth Third Ballpark Wednesday, winning 8-2.

The Whitecaps have lost their last five games. They next play the TinCaps Thursday in Fort Wayne.

