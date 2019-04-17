West Michigan Whitecaps

Lugnuts complete 3-game sweep of Whitecaps

Posted: Apr 17, 2019

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a disappointing homestand for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Lansing Lugnuts completed a three-game sweep of the Whitecaps at Fifth Third Ballpark Wednesday, winning 8-2.  

Watch game highlights above.

The Whitecaps have lost their last five games. They next play the TinCaps Thursday in Fort Wayne.

West Michigan Whitecaps

