Lugnuts complete 3-game sweep of Whitecaps
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a disappointing homestand for the West Michigan Whitecaps.
The Lansing Lugnuts completed a three-game sweep of the Whitecaps at Fifth Third Ballpark Wednesday, winning 8-2.
==Watch game highlights above.==
The Whitecaps have lost their last five games. They next play the TinCaps Thursday in Fort Wayne.
------
Online:
More Stories
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.