LMCU Ballpark going cashless beginning next season

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The home of the West Michigan Whitecaps will be going cashless beginning with the 2022 season.

The team announced Tuesday that the LMCU Ballpark will be joining a growing number of minor league ballclubs and West Michigan businesses in using credit cards, debit cards and contactless payments only.

“We want our transactions to be faster, more convenient, and more secure,” said Jim Jarecki, vice president and general manager. “We began the transition to touchless payments throughout much of last season. We observed most fans used the cashless option. Even locations in the ballpark taking cash were being used by fans with a credit card.”

The ballpark said that cashless transactions have been shown to reduce the amount of time that fans spend in line, improve the overall fan experience and shorten lines. All areas of the ballpark will be cashless including parking, concessions, the Capsized Shop retail store, hospitality decks and the 4Topps seating areas.

“For more convenience, we will also have areas where fans can convert their cash to gift cards, easy and free,” Jarecki said. “More efficient lines will help keep fans more safely distanced. There are more details to come before the season starts.”

The Whitecaps Opening Day is scheduled for April 12 at LMCU Ballpark, located at 4500 W River Dr. near US-131.