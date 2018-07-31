Kody Clemens making his own way with Whitecaps

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens bats at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park on July 30, 2018. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kody Clemens was having a summer that simply wouldn’t slow down.

After being drafted June 6 in the third round by the Detroit Tigers, he played in the College World Series with the University of Texas through June 19. Shortly after, on June 23, he signed his first major leagues contract. He debuted with the West Michigan Whitecaps June 30.

“This is what everyone dreams of and now it’s time for me to start my career,” Clemens said Monday, the one-month anniversary of his start in West Michigan. “I want to make a name for myself. I’m trying to make my own way through baseball and I’ve been having a good time doing it.

“Really, I’m just here to keep going. It’s what I’ve always done in baseball.”

Clemens struggled his first couple weeks in West Michigan, going just 8-for-36 (.222) at the plate with six strikeouts and four RBIs.

As of late, the rookie has leveled the water. In the last 10 games, he has hit .333 (12-for-36) with eight RBIs and two home runs. On the season, Clemens has bumped his average up to .278 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 27 games.

“I can feel myself getting into a groove of playing every single day,” Clemens said. “There was (a time) earlier in the year when I got here that I had to find a routine. I’ve kind of found one with getting my body recovered and stuff like that. People don’t see what you have to do in the training room and I’m learning what it takes. I’m getting more comfortable.”

In 65 games for the Longhorns, Clemens hit .351 with 24 homers — the second most in all of Division I college baseball — while knocking in 72 runs. The first team All-American second baseman was Texas’ first Big 12 Conference Player of the Year since 2007. It was a very visible improvement from 2017, when he batted .241 with five homers and 23 RBIs for the Longhorns.

According to Clemens, it’s all just a short step towards the career his father had.

Roger Clemens was arguably one of the best pitchers to play the game. He played major league baseball for 24 years, 13 of them with Boston. The seven-time Cy Young winner won back-to-back World Series titles with the New York Yankees in 1999 and 2000. Before that, he spent two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he won the pitching triple crown (leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts) twice.

The 11-time All Star had an overall record of 354-184 with a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts.

“If I even have half the career my father had, it would be a great career,” Kody Clemens said.

For the first part of Roger Clemens' career he wore the No. 21 with Boston. Kody Clemens currently wears the same number for the Whitecaps, even though it wasn't his decision.

“I wore No. 2 in college. They just gave it to me,” Kody Clemens said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever worn it. My dad won’t stop letting me hear about it.”

He is one of four brothers with the letter “K” starting their name (the others are Koby, Kory, Kacy) to honor their father's strikeouts. Koby Clemens was a prospect who played with multiple MLB clubs and Kacy Clemens was drafted by Toronto in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Kody Clemens says coming from a baseball family is a huge help when he is in a slump on or off the field.

“(My father) knows so much about the game that I can just refer to any type of question and he will have some type of point of view on it for help,” he said. “He played 24 years in the big leagues so he obviously knows what he’s talking about. Him and having brothers involved in the game is a huge help every day for me and my career.”

While his father was known as one of the hardest throwing pitchers of his time, Kody Clemens took a different route with second base. He said he pitched in high school but got hit around by other teams so he found his way with the bat and ended up on the infield. He feels that's where he’s meant to be.

“I wouldn’t say I have ‘the rocket arm’ or anything like that. It’s just not who I am,” he said.

He said he is grateful for everything he learned from his father, but this is his story. He’s trying to make it to the big leagues his own way.

“I’m a professional now,” he said. “Any career like (my father's) career would be a great career, but this is my own. I’m just learning more every day and making myself better.”

