Greene wows as Whitecaps beat Captains

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps held off the Lake County Captains Monday to win their fourth game in the last five.

They scored three in the fourth inning to beat the Captains 3-2 at Fifth Third Ballpark.

On defense, Detroit Tigers first-round draft pick Riley Greene had two amazing catches in centerfield.

🔥🔥🔥 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 20, 2019

This stretch marks only the third time this season that the Whitecaps have won four out of five games.

They play the Captains again Tuesday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

—

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps