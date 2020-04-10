Former Whitecap waits out coronavirus in New York state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the baseball season on indefinite hold due to efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, minor leaguer John Valente is spending the stoppage at his home in New Rochelle, New York.

“I’ve got the opening day blues right now,” Valente, who played for the West Michigan Whitecaps last season, told News 8 Thursday, what would have been opening day at Fifth Third Ballpark.

“I think the toughest thing is not knowing when we are going to play,” he continued. “It’s hard to train and hard to get ready for the season.”

==Watch the full interview with Valente above.==

He noted minor league players like him might not have access to machines or facilities to practice on their own. Luckily, Valente has a family member who owns a batting cage he can spend some time at.

New Rochelle is an outbreak hot spot, and Valente said he lives about a mile from a two-mile quarantine zone.

“That was scary, but things have cooled down,” he said.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: