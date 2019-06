PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn’t hold on to a lead at Fifth Third Ballpark Thursday and lost to the Dayton Dragons.

The Dragons won 9-3 to sweep a three-game series.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Whitecaps are now in last place in the Midwest League.

They next play the Hot Rods in Bowling Green Friday.

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps