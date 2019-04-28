West Michigan Whitecaps

Captains rally to defeat Whitecaps

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 08:28 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 08:28 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake County Captains scored three runs in the ninth inning and held on to defeat West Michigan Whitecaps 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark.  

Will Benson doubled to bring in the go-ahead run for Lake County in the ninth inning. That was after scoring a pair to tie the game earlier in the ninth.  

West Michigan had a strong start from Carlos Guzman. He tossed five innings and allowed zero hits.  He recorded nine strikeouts.  

The Whitecaps scored their runs in the third inning. The first on a fielder's choice and the second on an RBI single to left field by Sam McMillan. 

West Michigan and Lake County finish their series Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 pm. 

West Michigan Whitecaps

