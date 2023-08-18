GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When author John Feinstein once called golf “a good walk spoiled,” he didn’t walk in Aidan Feuerstein’s shoes.

“You get our steps in, and I’m talking to all these golfers, they have really cool jobs. It’s really good for relationships,” said Feuerstein.

The tenured caddy knows what’s expected of him on the golf course.

“Get their clubs they ask for, rake bunkers, tend the flag and as soon as that ball hits the green, have your hand on the putter,” Feuerstein said. “Golfers love to walk up to the green with their putter.”

Aidan Feuerstein.

Feuerstein’s perfected his craft for more than just a higher tip.

“Sophomore year was when I was like, ‘OK, I have a chance to go to college for free,'” he said.

He applied for the Evans Scholarship, giving a free ride to college to the nation’s most deserving caddies.

“It was sixth hour and my mom sent me a text message with a picture of the envelope. I get home and open it and it says, ‘Congratulations, you’re a Chick Evans scholar,’ and it was like winning the lottery — the Powerball!” he recalled.

Feuerstein is following the footsteps of his brother, an Evans Scholar in his own right. Before he ships off for East Lansing to study criminology at Michigan State University, he’ll finish out this summer as a caddy. After all, when caddying gets you through college, no walk on a golf course is spoiled.