West MI native on to track world final

Donavan Brazier, of the United States, finishes ahead of Marco Arop, of Canada, right, in the men’s 800 meter race semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kenowa Hills High School graduate Donavan Brazier will run in the finals in the 800-meter at the Track and Field World Championships.

On Sunday, Brazier pulled away in the last 100 meters to win a semifinal heat. He finished in one minute, 44 seconds and 8 seconds.

He advances to the final race, scheduled for Monday at the event in Doha, Qatar.

Brazier represents the United States in a blue Nike T-shirt as a part of Nike Oregon Project. He is hoping to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

At the world championships two years ago, he did not make it past the semifinals.