W MI woman inducted into Olympic Hall of Fame

Sports

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
lisa brown-miller

Lisa Brown-Miller at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Nov. 1, 2019 – Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan woman who helped the U.S. win a gold medal in hockey was inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame last week.

Lisa Brown-Miller and the rest of the 1998 women’s hockey team were honored at an induction ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 1.

The team defeated Canada 3-1 to win the gold medal in Nagano, Japan. 1998 was the first year women played ice hockey in the Olympics.

“The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. … No one player is more important than the other. We’re family,” Brown-Miller said in accepting the honor for her team. “For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and strength of the wolf is the pack.”

Brown-Miller is the School Quality team coordinator for National Heritage Academies charter schools and the women’s hockey coach at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 