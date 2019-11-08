W MI woman inducted into Olympic Hall of Fame

Lisa Brown-Miller at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Nov. 1, 2019 – Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan woman who helped the U.S. win a gold medal in hockey was inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame last week.

Lisa Brown-Miller and the rest of the 1998 women’s hockey team were honored at an induction ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 1.

The team defeated Canada 3-1 to win the gold medal in Nagano, Japan. 1998 was the first year women played ice hockey in the Olympics.

“The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. … No one player is more important than the other. We’re family,” Brown-Miller said in accepting the honor for her team. “For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and strength of the wolf is the pack.”

Brown-Miller is the School Quality team coordinator for National Heritage Academies charter schools and the women’s hockey coach at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.