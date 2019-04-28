Sports

W. MI standouts ink NFL free agent contracts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of West Michigan football standouts have earned a shot at the NFL.  

Former Northwestern University and Grand Rapids Christian offensive lineman Tommy Doles is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears.  

Doles helped lead the Wildcats to a Big Ten West Title and appearance in the Big Ten Championship game.

John Keenoy, a standout center, is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He is a three-time All-Mid-American Conference selection who appeared in three bowl games during his time with the Western Michigan University Broncos. 

Keenoy is a graduate of East Kentwood High School.  

