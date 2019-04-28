W. MI standouts ink NFL free agent contracts Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tommy Doles in action at Ryan Field as Northwestern takes on Notre Dame. (Courtesy Rick Kimball - Nov. 3, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved WMU football player John Keenoy speaking to 24 Hour News 8 on Dec. 30, 2016. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of West Michigan football standouts have earned a shot at the NFL.

Former Northwestern University and Grand Rapids Christian offensive lineman Tommy Doles is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Doles helped lead the Wildcats to a Big Ten West Title and appearance in the Big Ten Championship game.

John Keenoy, a standout center, is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He is a three-time All-Mid-American Conference selection who appeared in three bowl games during his time with the Western Michigan University Broncos.

Keenoy is a graduate of East Kentwood High School.