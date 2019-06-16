W. MI prep sports compete in championships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan high school teams competed in championship games this weekend.

In high school baseball, Portage Northern and Rockford squared off in the Division 1 state final.

Portage was victorious over Rockford with a 10-4 score.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central faced off against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s for the Division 2 title. St. Mary’s defeated Grand Rapids with an 8-1 victory.

Kalamazoo Christian softball played against Unionville-Sebewaing in the Division 4 championship. Unionville-Sebewaing won with a 3-1 score.

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic defeated Kalamazoo Christian girls’ soccer with a 4-0 score.