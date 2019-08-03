W MI players in Softball World Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sixteen young women from around West Michigan are representing the state at the 2019 Senior League Softball World Series.
The players come from Hudsonville, East Kentwood, Grandville, Byron Center, Belding and Rockford to make up the District 9 team.
“Any girl on my team, if they were on another team, they’d all be starters. They’re just that amazing,” Manager Heidi Hardin told 24 Hour News 8 ahead of their Saturday game in Lower Sussex, Delaware. “They’re all a team and I need every single one of them on it. Whether it’s in the dugout or on the field and they’re doing an excellent job with their roles.”
The team entered the semi-final Saturday undefeated. The game started at 5:30 p.m.
You can catch highlights on 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. Games air on ESPN+ and video is posted onto the Little League website.
>>Check out photos of the team here
Team roster:
9 – Courtney Hardin
12 – Lauren Schwallier
16 – Avery Hobson
20 – Paige Stroster
21 – Emma Spahr
22 – Grace Cooper
23 – Sydney Carr
24 – Sophia Holverstott
26 – Jessica Dobias
27 – Alison Schultz
28 – Alyssa Braam
29 – Ashley Strick
30 – Lauren Campbell
31 – Peyton Perrin
32 – Gwendolyn Weber
36 – Ashlie Fields