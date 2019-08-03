W MI players in Softball World Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sixteen young women from around West Michigan are representing the state at the 2019 Senior League Softball World Series.

The players come from Hudsonville, East Kentwood, Grandville, Byron Center, Belding and Rockford to make up the District 9 team.

“Any girl on my team, if they were on another team, they’d all be starters. They’re just that amazing,” Manager Heidi Hardin told 24 Hour News 8 ahead of their Saturday game in Lower Sussex, Delaware. “They’re all a team and I need every single one of them on it. Whether it’s in the dugout or on the field and they’re doing an excellent job with their roles.”

The team entered the semi-final Saturday undefeated. The game started at 5:30 p.m.

You can catch highlights on 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. Games air on ESPN+ and video is posted onto the Little League website.

Team roster:

9 – Courtney Hardin

12 – Lauren Schwallier

16 – Avery Hobson

20 – Paige Stroster

21 – Emma Spahr

22 – Grace Cooper

23 – Sydney Carr

24 – Sophia Holverstott

26 – Jessica Dobias

27 – Alison Schultz

28 – Alyssa Braam

29 – Ashley Strick

30 – Lauren Campbell

31 – Peyton Perrin

32 – Gwendolyn Weber

36 – Ashlie Fields