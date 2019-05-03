W. MI golfer qualifies for PGA Championship Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Ben Cook, who qualified for the PGA Championship​​​. (May 3, 2019) [ + - ] Video

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Local golfer Ben Cook qualified for the PGA Championship earlier this week after finishing fourth in the PGA Professional Championship in South Carolina.

Cook, a 2012 South Christian High graduate, played at Ferris State University. He qualified for this year’s PGA Professional Championship while he was working at Cascade Hills Country Club.

"I kind of had a good idea where I was going into the last day, especially the last round,” Cook said. "I was in the last five holes, and I thought, 'alright if I par out, I'm going to be playing in a major. Let's make some good pars and let's finish this thing out.'"

The top 20 finishers in the tournament qualified for this year's PGA Championship, which will be hosted at the historic Bethpage Black Course in New York.

While Cook is a little nervous about competing on one of golf's biggest stages, he feels confident with how his game aligns with the challenge and length Bethpage offers.

"It's over 7,400 yards, which is a very long golf course," Cook said. "I think my game suits it well. I hit it long enough to compete with those guys. I feel like I hit it straight enough. If I get my putter rolling, I think I’ll be right there."

Cook can be found at the Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland. Friday was his first day at the club.

"It's been a crazy long journey and just finally playing in a PGA event, a major no less. It's going to be amazing," he said.

The PGA Championship runs from May 16 to May 19.