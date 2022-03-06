Veteran sports writer says MLB lockout years in making

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the first baseball lockout in 27 years continues, a man who has been covering baseball for decades says fans should be prepared to wait a while before Major League Baseball begins.

“Since last autumn, I thought this thing was going to cost them games well into April, and now I think that’s clearly the case,” said Lynn Henning, sports writer for the Detroit News. “The question is, how many in April?”

This current stoppage has been in the works for a while. During the last two collective bargaining agreements, he says that the players have lost some ground and are now trying to make up for it.

“They both feel that they’re economically on the right side,” Henning said. “To some extent I suppose that the referees would say ‘yes’ and ‘yes’ and ‘no’ and ‘no.'”

The veteran journalist believes that the owners are trying to protect the smaller clubs against having to try to complete with teams like the Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox because they can’t. On the other side of the equation, the players are seeing the top players doing well while young players aren’t being compensated in “really any kind of equitable way.”

After the lockout ends and games begin, Henning hopes that fans will return to the ballparks.