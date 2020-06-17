USTA tournament won’t be at Kalamazoo College this year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A juniors tennis competition that has been held in Kalamazoo for decades is being moved to Florida this year.

Kalamazoo College told the U.S. Tennis Association it couldn’t host the 2020 Boys’ 18s National Championships, citing concerns implementing about coronavirus health safety protocols.

“Despite the more than 70 years of history of hosting this premier event in Kalamazoo, the USTA unfortunately had no choice but to seek an alternate location in order to successfully host the 2020 USTA Boys’ 18s National Championships in the safest possible manner,” the USTA said in a Wednesday release.

The event, scheduled to run Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, will now be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The USTA said it hopes to bring the tournament back to Kalamazoo College next year.