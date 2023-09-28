GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States Football League and the XFL announced Thursday that they plan on merging together in the future.

The two spring football leagues were rumored to be in talks to form one league earlier this month, which has now been confirmed by USFL officials. They released the following statement:

“Today, the USFL and the XFL announced their intention to merge. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together. More details regarding the new league will be announced at a later date.” USFL

Both leagues played a full season this past year, with the XFL beginning in February and the USFL kicking off in April. The Arlington Renegades defeated the DC Defenders for the XFL championship while the Birmingham Stallions repeated as USFL champions in their win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The USFL and the XFL have been reincarnated after originally starting to compete with the NFL during the offseason. The XFL was started by WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon in 2001. It has since been taken over and somewhat rebranded with the help of current co-owner Dwayne Johnson. The USFL had three seasons in the early 1980s that included NFL stars Jim Kelly, Steve Young and Reggie White. The league was revitalized in 2022 after disbanding before the 1985 season.

Details on which teams will be a part of the merged league have not been announced at this time. The Panthers of the USFL are the only team in either league with a connection to the state of Michigan.