The USFL football during the first half of a USFL football game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tickets are now on sale for all United States Football League games this season.

In its second season, the USFL has expanded to four cities that will play host to the eight teams. Ford Field in Detroit will serve as the hub for both the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars.

There are multiple ticketing options this season, including both season and individual game passes. For $25, you could attend all nine games this season the Panthers and Stars will play at Ford Field from the corners of either end zone.

Season tickets increase to $75 total if you choose to sit on the sidelines and $100 to sit in the club section of Ford Field. The individual rates for the same seating location for a single game are listed as $10, $25 and $40, respectively.

“The USFL is the best value in professional sports,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement. “We know how important our USFL Football Family is and we know our fans feel the same way about their families. That’s why it’s so important for the USFL to make it affordable for families and friends to be able to enjoy our exciting games together in a fun atmosphere at all four USFL host stadiums.”

The ticket pricing at Ford Field is the cheapest in the league, as Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio have all increased their prices.

If you have a group of 50 or more people attending a game, the USFL will be offering exclusive opportunities at each game including the chance to meet the players and take pictures on Ford Field.

The USFL season kicks off April 16 but the first games at Ford Field will be held on April 30. You can find more information and purchase tickets at the USFL website.