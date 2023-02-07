DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States Football League is gearing up for its second full season since being reincarnated in 2022 and now we know which teams are playing when.

The spring football league released schedules for all eight teams Tuesday that will be held in four cities, including Detroit.

Ford Field will play host to two USFL teams this season: the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars. A total of nine regular season games will be played in Detroit with the first game being held April 30 between the Stars and the Pittsburgh Maulers. The Panthers’ first home game will also be held April 30 against the New Jersey Generals.

Both teams’ schedules are as follows:

Michigan Panthers

April 16 at the Houston Gamblers in Memphis, Tenn. at 12 p.m.

April 23 at the Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio at 7 p.m.

April 30 vs the New Jersey Generals in Detroit at 4 p.m.

May 6 vs the Memphis Showboats in Detroit at 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs the Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit at 12:30 p.m.

May 20 vs the Birmingham Stallions in Detroit at 4 p.m.

May 28 at the New Jersey generals in Canton, Ohio at 5:30 p.m.

June 4 at the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Ala. at 4 p.m.

June 10 at the Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio at 12 p.m.

June 18 vs the Philadelphia Stars in Detroit at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Stars

April 15 at the Memphis Showboats in Memphis, Tenn. at 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs the Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio at 7 p.m.

April 30 vs the Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit at 12 p.m.

May 6 vs the Houston Gamblers in Detroit at 1 p.m.

May 14 vs the New Jersey Generals in Detroit at 12 p.m.

May 21 vs the New Orleans breakers in Detroit at 12 p.m.

May 27 at the Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio at 9 p.m.

June 3 at the Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Ala. at 3 p.m.

June 11 at the New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio at 7 p.m.

June 18 at the Michigan Panthers in Detroit at 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for any of the games right now by clicking the USFL website.