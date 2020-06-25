U-M’s Trombetta takes Spring Lake Invitational

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan golfer Sophia Trombetta walked away the winner of the Spring Lake Invitational, the second-oldest women’s golf tournament in the country.

Trombetta, of Cleveland, took on Davenport’s Natalie Samdal in the championship match, ultimately beating her 3 and 2 Thursday.

It was Trombett’a first time at the tournament but the 99th time it’s been held at Spring Lake Country Club.

“I think that’s super cool, the other names of people who have won in the years and years and years that have past,” Trombetta said, “and hopefully it’ll last another 99 years. So it’ll be pretty cool to have my name etched in history forever.”

Just after she was handed the trophy, she had to take off to take a physics final.