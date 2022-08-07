GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens in Grand Rapids have been named the 2022 USA National Junior Cornhole Champions.

Evan Vanos, 17, and Jayden Ellis, 13, were the gold medal winners in the competition held in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Saturday. They played on national television which was broadcast on ESPN2.

“It was great. Hopefully, we can do it next year too,” Vanos, a Cedar Springs High School student, said.

“I knew we could do it if we shot well. It feels nice being the best junior team in the world,” Ellis, a Grandville High School student, added.

The two qualified through the 2022 American Cornhole League Final Chase tournament held in Bedford, Park Illinois last month. After qualifying, they went through a bracket of 50 teams to get to the national championship in South Carolina.

The two have only been playing the sport for over a year. Vanos picked up the sport from his father while recreationally playing in their backyard. Ellis began playing during the pandemic with his father and his friends. Eventually, they were both introduced to the tournament world.

“I usually practice three days a week,” Vanos said.

“I usually play everyday for at least a couple of hours,” Ellis added.

The two hope to make it to pro one day and play for the “big money.”