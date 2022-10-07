KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new semiprofessional basketball team is launching in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Galaxy Basketball Club will hit the hardwood in March, part of The Basketball League. That league includes more than 50 teams, including three others in Michigan: Flint United, the Detroit Hustle and the Lansing Pharaohs.

The Galaxy will be Kalamazoo’s first basketball team since an American Basketball Association team — which went by multiple names including the Pure, Cobras and Giant Knights — went defunct in 2017.

At an introductory press conference Friday, Galaxy President and CEO Brian Marais said the team wants to demonstrate its commitment to the community and establish connections with Discover Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Promise and area schools.

“We want to be out there showing them that we love and support before we get out to the games,” he said. “We’re not about just getting people and filling ticketed seats. For us, it’s about getting there and being that support and conduit to these families. Then the basketball will come. We understand that.”

The team has not announced a head coach nor a home court.

Tryouts are Nov. 5. Anyone interested should register at kzoogalaxy.com.