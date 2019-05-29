Pit Spitters refresh Traverse City baseball Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Traverse City Pit Spitters before their home opener on May 28, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A May 28, 2019 photo of the Traverse City Pit Spitters stadium. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Traverse City Pit Spitters merchandise shop for sale at their stadium. (May 28, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traverse City Pit Spitters merchandise for sale at their stadium. (May 28, 2019) [ + - ] Video Video Video

BLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Under new ownership and with a new name, the Traverse City Pit Spitters opened their season Tuesday.

It was baseball weather at Pit Spitters Park as Traverse City hosted the Green Bay Booyah. The home team ultimately won 2-1.

"We're excited to get this open. Our staff's been spending a lot of time here at the ballpark getting it ready. And we think this town is ready something new, some fresh blood into this ballpark," Pit Spitters general manager Mickey Graham said.

Some 2,300 people were lined up to the parking lot to get in and the pregame ceremonies were well-received by a packed concourse. The team unveiled its new mascot Monty, who was delivered via helicopter just beyond the center field fence.

The West Michigan Whitecaps bought the Traverse City team, then the Beach Bums, during the off-season and changed its name. Graham, who long did marketing and media for the Whitecaps, said he's trying to bring some of the magic atmosphere from West Michigan to Traverse City.

"Anybody who's been to a Whitecaps game knows how it is we like to run a ballpark and the experience we're going for," Graham said. "And we're trying to not only replicate that here but possibly even try some new things to push the envelope a little bit more than what we can do in West Michigan."

Most fans who spoke with 24 Hour News 8 said they could feel a different level of excitement.

"There's a lot more variety as far as different things you can get. Just the start here with the helicopter," Traverse city resident Robert Blake said. "It looks like they're heading in the right direction."

"Everybody is excited, just because it's a new team and it's something new," Diane Noonan of Empire added.

"Don't get me wrong, the Beach Bums were a fine product and a lot of fun, but they were guys that never quite made it. These are guys looking to make it and this should be a lot of fun," season ticket holder Dan Laramie of Traverse City said.

Also on opening day in the Northwoods League, the Kalamazoo Growlers hosted the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Battle Creek Bombers hosted the Lakeshore Chinooks.

