Traverse City hosts first Ironman triathlon

UNDATED (WOOD) — Thousands of people participated in Traverse City’s first Ironman 70.3 triathlon Sunday, including West Michigan father-and-son team Jeff and John Agar.

It took pro Matt Hanson three hours, 50 minutes to finish the race first, WPBN out of Cadillac reports. Jackie Hering finished first among the pro women in about four hours, 15 minutes.

Jackie Hering finishes the Traverse City Ironman 70.3 on Aug. 25, 2019. (Courtesy WPBN)

The athletes swam 1.2 miles in Grand Traverse Bay, biked 56 miles to Empire and back and then ran 13.1 miles through Traverse City.

Thousands of athletes swim through Grand Traverse Bay during the Traverse City Ironman 70.3 on Aug. 25, 2019. (Courtesy WPBN)

Among the about 2,500 competitors was John Agar of Rockford. He has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, but doesn’t let that stop him from participating in marathons and triathlons.

His dad Jeff Agar pulled him through the swim and bicycling portions of the triathlon and pushed him through most of the running stretch. Then John Agar got up to finish on his own two feet.

They’re off!!! 8:06am start time for the swim, should take about 45mins! Great start here for #TeamAgar ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8Mk4SMG9wM — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) August 25, 2019

THEY DID IT!!! They finished the bike in the time requirement! Huge success considering all the hills on the bike course. They are off on the run, hopefully will be finishing around 4pm! 💙 pic.twitter.com/WCAK76qJUY — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) August 25, 2019

They finished in about eight hours.

Team Agar first tried an Ironman in Hawaii in 2016, but didn’t finish. They tried again in Florida in 2017 and that time, they did make it.