Trail Blazers beat Pistons for 4th straight win

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is fouled by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) as Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) knocks the ball away during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night.

CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 in Portland’s fourth straight win.

Jerami Grant scored 30 points for Detroit, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

Mason Plumlee added 18 points, but Detroit’s other three starters — Saddiq Bey, Josh Jackson and Saben Lee — combined for two points on 1-for-17 shooting.