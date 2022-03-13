Tom Brady unretires, announces return to Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WLNS) — The GOAT is back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Twitter today that he is unretiring and will return for another season.

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” Brady said.

Brady initially retired back in February after losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family,” Brady said.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs.

The decision to unretire from Brady will change the entire landscape of the NFL, as the Bucs are no longer in the quarterback market, but instead Super Bowl contenders.