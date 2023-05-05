MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — The green flag should wave at Berlin Raceway Saturday after two rainy weekends, which means history could be made.

The next time Tim DeVos takes a checkered flag, he’ll become the all-time winningest driver in the history of the raceway.

He started racing at Berlin as an 18-year-old in 1978. He’s won 103 races since then, which ties him with Bob Senneker.

DeVos was hoping to set the record on opening night, but he was involved in a bad wreck and has been working on the front end of his car ever since.

His sole focus now: getting back to victory lane and earning that record.

“I didn’t think I was going to win a single race, tell you the truth. It’s like, ‘Man, it sure would be great to win one of these someday,'” he said. “I like it because it’s such a competitive track. It’s a tough place to race. … I’ll probably race until I can’t win anymore.”