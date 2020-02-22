Thomas rehab proves helpful in Drive win

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Khyri Thomas put on a show and scored a team-high 27 points to help lead the Grand Rapids Drive to a 127-104 victory over the Northern Arizona Suns Friday night at the DeltaPlex Arena.

>>Watch highlights above<<

Thomas is with the Drive rehabbing a foot injury. Donta Hall also added 22 points and 19 rebounds. Adam Woodbury also scored 17 points and recorded six rebounds.

The Drive improves to 22-15 overall.

Grand Rapids heads to Wisconsin for a Sunday game against the first place Herd. Tip-off is 2:30 p.m. (CDT)